Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Hidden adversaries may annoy you. You will be tempted to change jobs but don't rush into it. Try to resolve issues amicably before they escalate.

Taurus

Your zeal and never-say-die attitude will help you finish pending work. You'll get a pay rise. Avoid fried and spicy food.

Gemini

Face your challenges with courage. There may be some conflicts with co-workers. You may incur unexpected expenses.

Cancer

Expect monetary rewards. It's a good time for property-related issues. Singles will find their special someone.

Leo

You may be asked to give insights to complete important projects. Keep your strategy grounded. Spend money on home improvements and repairs.

Virgo

Work more competently and skilfully. You'll enjoy material comforts. Pursue long-delayed interests, aspirations or travels.

Libra

Choose your words carefully before speaking. Avoid impulsive purchases. Do not borrow money.

Scorpio

You can defeat your opponents with your competitive nature. Maintain open lines of communication with your partner. You can make money from a real estate deal.

Sagittarius

Overseas travel will be favourable. It's not a good time to invest. Stay away from direct conflict with your rivals.

Capricorn

Find time to identify your priorities and long-term goals. You will gain more respect from superiors and subordinates. This is a great time for romance.

Aquarius

Establish your own business or work for yourself. Marital-related issues will be resolved. Maintain your composure and patience when interacting with siblings.

Pisces

You will gain unexpected profits and advance in your specialised field. Keep an open mind and maintain appropriate conversation manners.