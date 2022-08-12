Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You'll complete difficult tasks easily. Business people should refrain from making new investments. Spend money on family and housekeeping.

Taurus

Everyone at work will notice your leadership abilities. Your speech will be authoritative and people will respect you. Do not partake in office politics.

Gemini

Your professional life will prosper as there will be fresh options for you to leave your current position. Seek higher education. Introduce your lover to your family.

Cancer

Your income may increase unexpectedly. Be discreet about your company dealings and plans. Limit your intake of sugar.

Leo

Those in business will gain new clients. You will get help from friends and acquaintances. Work-related travel will yield positive outcomes.

Virgo

Work with compassion and steer clear of unreasonable expectations. Your finances might be thrown out of balance. Be cautious with your health.

Libra

There is a chance for surprise gains. There may be more work than usual. Avoid eating hot food.

Scorpio

Any property investment will be advantageous and you'll get a fantastic price. The married may experience occasional conflicts.

Sagittarius

The unemployed will get job offers. You can form a business partnership with a relative. Avoid arguments with younger siblings.

Capricorn

Family-business owners can expect strong earnings. Watch your words and tone as they may alienate others. Be careful of seasonal infections.

Aquarius

Try not to be too proud of yourself. Those in relationships may face unexpected difficulties. Beware of stomach problems.

Pisces

Those in business can amass riches from a variety of sources. Take care of infections relating to throat. Don't over-analyse situations.