FUTURE SPEAKS: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will overcome your rivals. Things will be smooth at the workplace. Business people can apply for loans. Lovebirds can face heartbreak due to ego issues.

Taurus

You may rub your seniors the wrong way. Maintain cordial relations with everyone. Guard against viral infection.

Gemini

Resolve family issues. Think before you speak. Exercise caution while buying property. You can continue your studies.

Cancer

Courageous decisions will provide impetus to your professional life. You will create new connections. Business people can acquire new deals. Travel will lead to gains.

Leo

You can win through speculation and risky ventures. You could land a job abroad. Don't get involved in any argument.

Virgo Financial situation can deteriorate. Work hard to earn profitable deals. Keep communication channels open. Watch out for skin problems.

Libra

Complete long-overdue projects. Be careful about your investment and business partners. Expenses are likely to rise. Look for opportunities abroad.

Scorpio

Social connections will flourish. You will gain wealth through fair means. Professionals will get due appreciation.

Sagittarius

Chances of promotion are high. Financially results will be favourable. Business people will see a spike in profits. Spend time with loved ones.

Capricorn

Be careful about people you trust. Do not share secrets about your career. Stabilise your position. There could be a lack of mental peace.

Aquarius

Some of you may face career and personal challenges. Avoid short trips for business. Time is good for starting a new romantic relationship.

Pisces

You may face difficulties caused by rivals. Communicate effectively. Relationship with spouse can get affected due to ego issues. Try meditation.