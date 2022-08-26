Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

You will get several opportunities to attain your goal. Take your time before making a decision. Go for a health examination if you experience respiratory issues.

Taurus

Keep communication channels open. Maintain a low profile. Study important documents thoroughly before signing them.

Gemini

Expect career advancement and growth. Improve your networking skills. Control your temper.

Cancer

You may have to put in a lot of work to get the desired result. Be more flexible. Stay competitive.

Leo

Good time to invest in real estate. Spend time with your loved ones. Take steps to prevent viral infections.

Virgo

Spend money on friends or travel. You may become overburdened with obligations. Keep your ego in check.

Libra

You are likely to receive a promotion or pay hike. Make modest investments. Your capacity for management and leadership will grow. Short business trips will benefit you. Scorpio

There will be overseas gains. Avoid making major investments. Refrain from borrowing or lending money.

Sagittarius

Sharpen your communication skills. You will experience the success you have been longing for. The government will offer you assistance in securing a job.

Capricorn

You will make a ton of money and earn a good reputation. You may have to travel abroad for work. Keep a regular exercise schedule.

Aquarius

Be patient and approach problems gently. Favourable time for investments. Stay realistic.

Pisces

Sharpen your attention and control your stress level. The cost of living is likely to skyrocket. Those in business will gain from collaboration.