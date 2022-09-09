Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Learn new things. Do not overthink. Have faith in your abilities.

Taurus

You will have to multi-task. Control your temper. Your endurance and managerial abilities will be put to the test.

Gemini

You may get a job offer. Business people will get to sign new deals. An investment in jewellery or property will yield significant returns.

Cancer

Focus on essential chores. Be cautious when making professional judgement. Your investments will do well.

Leo

Your expenses are likely to increase. Some of you may relocate abroad. A busy love life can distract students from their studies.

Virgo

Maintain a regular schedule in both your personal and professional lives. Financial situation will remain stable. Your partner will be helpful.

Libra

Your financial situation will get better. Think of buying a new car. Thoroughly consider all options before acting.

Scorpio

You may run into financial difficulties. Talk to your seniors about your issues. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius

You will be capable of making significant decisions. Your comfort level will increase. You may find it challenging to advance in your profession.

Capricorn

Those around you may not share your concerns. Loan applications will be favourable. Take a break from your busy routine.

Aquarius

Devote more time to your hobbies. Accept that you made a mistake at work. Take better care of your health.

Pisces

Try not to let your mental tension overwhelm you. Show your value at the workplace. Research professionals will find prospects abroad.