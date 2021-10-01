Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Favourable workplace developments will occur. Plan for a social gathering. Avoid doing anything in a hurry.

Taurus

Invest after seeking the advice of experienced people. You will be able to multi-task on various fronts. Students will be able to tackle difficult topics.

Gemini

Financial life will improve. Invest in multiple saving schemes. Introduce new products in the market. Take calculated risks.

Cancer

Warm behaviour will please everyone. You could get an increment. Avoid long-term investment. Spend time with friends and family.

Leo

Use your extra energy in a positive manner. Buy gold jewellery, a house or land. Be careful at your workplace.

Virgo

Avoid lending money. Spend quality time with family members. Complete every task diligently and on time.

Libra

You may buy a vehicle of your choice. Work life could be a bit challenging. Issues connected to the urinary tract and eyes may trouble you.

Scorpio

You may face financial problems. Relationship with relatives will improve. Complete household chores. Stick to a balanced diet.

Sagittarius

Strategise a new work plan. Keep your expenses under control. Students can expect mixed results. Engage in recreational activities with your family or friends. Capricorn

You will make big profits. Look for new opportunities. A close friend may resent your behaviour. Be flexible.

Aquarius

You will get new job opportunities. Plan for the future and make small investments. Change treatment to get a favourable result.

Pisces

Make changes to your lifestyle. Accept your mistakes. Students can get admission to any institute of their choice. Throat issues can bother you.