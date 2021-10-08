Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

There could be problems in your marital life. Be clear about your role and responsibility. Avoid any kind of journey.

Taurus

Be careful while indulging in speculation. A legal case is likely to turn favourable. Issues related to throat and eyes may develop.

Gemini

Work on your communication skills. You may be asked to deliver under short deadlines. Students will face bottlenecks.

Cancer

Strategise a new plan without wasting time. Enter a new business partnership. You may face challenges in property-related matters.

Leo

Working professionals can expect a promotion. Avoid any investment. Make travel plans. Watch out for chest infection. Spend time with family.

Virgo

Issues with family members can be disturbing. Take up a new investment plan. Expect sudden and unexpected gains. Follow ethical means.

Libra

Creative ideas will help earn good profits. Expenses will be high. Family life will be happy. Exercise regularly.

Scorpio

You will gain from investments. Participate in social gatherings. Emotions could get the better of you. Minor ailments can lead to bigger concerns.

Sagittarius

Expect increase in comforts. There will be new opportunities for growth. Good time to sell or buy property. Don't ridicule others' suggestions.

Capricorn

Work hard to accomplish your career goals. Subordinates will be supportive. You could travel abroad for work. Take time off for spiritual matters.

Aquarius

Expect a better opportunity at the workplace. You may face difficulties in completing tasks. Opt for meditation.

Pisces

Excess workload can give stress. Complete every task in a responsible, focused and organised manner. You may join a foreign-based company. Take up creative hobbies like writing, dancing or painting.