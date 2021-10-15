Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Keep your ego in check. Flaunt your knowledge to gain respect. You may face digestion issues.

Taurus

Competitors can give anxious moments. Postpone the decision to buy a house. Get your cholesterol and blood pressure checked.

Gemini

Your work may not be appreciated. Go on a short trip with your lover or wife. Issues related to muscles can bother you.

Cancer

Watch your speech and choice of words. Don't get involved in speculative deals. Government employees may lose their power and authority.

Leo

Put in your best effort. Obstacles are likely in completing projects. You may experience body ache and neck pain.

Virgo

Expenses will go up. Foreign clients will help market your products. Short trips are likely. Eat healthy food.

Libra

Trust yourself and carry out all your tasks diligently. You may feel insecure about your monetary situation. Partner will be supportive.

Scorpio

Those working in global projects will be successful. Business people will have to deal with unexpected expenditure. Avoid long-distance travel. Be careful while driving.

Sagittarius

There could be instability in your financial life. Generate new sources of income. Students can face a challenging time.

Capricorn

Favourable time to invest in property. Business people may face hardships. Married people should avoid ego tussles. Eye and skin problems can bother you.

Aquarius

Pay special attention to your career. Business people should pay attention to minor details before taking any decision. Spend quality time with your partner.

Pisces

You could face some obstacles in your daily tasks. Keep calm and avoid taking impulsive decisions. Meditation can help calm your nerves. Avoid spending lavishly.