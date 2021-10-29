Future Speaks: Your horoscope for the week

Aries

Your career will experience ups and downs. Spend time with children and friends. Love life will be exciting. Plan in advance.

Taurus

Career will grow. Family atmosphere will be jovial. Travel is on the cards. Investments will increase the value of your fixed assets.

Gemini

Identify suitable growth opportunities. Work on multiple projects. Students will face cut-throat competition. Love life will be taxing.

Cancer

Positive career news will come from overseas. Love life may not be smooth. Household affairs will keep you occupied. Control your expenses.

Leo

Employ new methods in your professional life. Make travel plans. Finances will improve soon.

Virgo

Change of job is possible. Don't make any long-term investments. Love life may not be smooth. Avoid communication lapses.

Libra

Rejig your investment portfolio. Legal matters will work out in your favour. Exercise restraint while interacting with colleagues. Learn something new.

Scorpio

It will be tough to earn profits. Stay calm. Keep away from spicy food. A short journey is on the cards.

Sagittarius

Your career is poised for profound changes. Avoid overthinking and trust your ability. Explore your spiritual side.

Capricorn

You will receive funds. Make an effort to complete domestic work. Seek help from elders. Avoid disclosing your plans.

Aquarius

You may have arguments with your loved ones. Love life will not be satisfactory. Health issues will take a toll on your mind.

Pisces

Job or business will keep you busy. Government employees can expect a transfer or promotion. Income flow will be good.