Gemstones can alleviate problems

Gemstones have a special significance in Vedic astrology. They are considered helpful in alleviating problems caused by the placement of planets.

New Delhi-based Gem Selections' founder and managing director Pankaj Khanna suggests the perfect gemstone for each zodiac sign.

Aries

People born under this sign are controlled by the fierce planet Mars. The gem related to Mars is coral. So those belonging to this sign should wear a red coral on their right-hand ring finger in a copper or gold ring.

Taurus

Taurus is controlled by the magnificent planet Venus. The gem of Venus is diamond. So, a Taurean should wear a diamond, white topaz or white quartz. The planet's cosmic energy gives Taureans creativity and a desire for luxurious life.

Gemini

Geminis are ruled by the intelligent planet Mercury. The gem of Mercury is emerald. So, they should wear emeralds to improve their intellectual abilities.

Cancer

Those born under the Cancer sign are ruled by the moon. The gem related to the moon is pearl. Therefore, they should wear pearls to improve their emotional stability.

Leo

Leo is ruled by the sun, which is linked to ruby. Leos are ambitious and can be dominating. A Leo should wear a ruby in a gold or a copper ring to gain success.

Virgo

Virgo is controlled by Mercury. Those born under this sign are helpful but also great conspirators and manipulators. They should wear emeralds to stay away from trouble.

Libra

Libra is controlled by Venus. Libras are creative but face emotional strain. They should wear diamonds or white topaz.

Scorpio

Scorpio is controlled by Mars. Scorpios have a lot of physical energy as well as the ability to think deeply. They should wear red coral.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is the controlling planet of the Sagittarius sign. It gives them ambition and the ability to work hard. Jupiter is associated with yellow sapphire and wearing it will help Sagittarians achieve their ambitions.

Capricorn

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn. Those born in this sign tend to be over-ambitious. Wearing a blue sapphire or iolite will help them understand their genuine needs.

Aquarius

Aquarius is controlled by Saturn. Aquarians are great thinkers. So, they should wear blue sapphire or iolite which will help expand their knowledge base.

Pisces

Pisces is controlled by Jupiter. Those born in this sign have strong mental powers and spiritual desires. A yellow sapphire will help them achieve their dreams.

Indo-Asian News Service