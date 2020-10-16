Get the best out of social media

Social media is robbing us of everything - time, health, peace, sleep, self-esteem, confidence and sense of security. But it is a boon too.

It can be used to influence the masses and help people in distress.

Just like good food, too much of anything becomes an obsession, which can be dangerous to health.

While many have built successful businesses out of social media and found great connections, others have spiralled into depression, loneliness and sadness.

These people have ruined their sleep, messed up their priorities, started questioning their self-worth and even felt inadequate when comparing their lives with others.

This technology-driven feature is accessible to all.

The key is to take advantage of it, says Mr Luke Coutinho, an Indian holistic lifestyle coach.

He advises that it is best not to take social media too seriously.

Things aren't always how they look Most people appear to portray themselves as doing well on social media. But that needn't be the case.

Many of them are living off their parents' wealth and flaunting clothes, jewellery and cars that don't belong to them.

They also take items on loan and go on holidays that are sponsored by travel companies, hotels and resorts.

Then there are apps that make people look thin or add fake abs and bust lines.

Understand that it is all fake and you should not feel inadequate looking at what people are posting on social media.

If you don't have self-worth, social media and society can negatively affect your life and health.

Set the time Sit back and reflect on why you are on social media or why you are going to spend time on it.

Enter it with a mission.

Do you want to post a picture, update your status, learn something, inspire someone or simply scroll and pass time?

Otherwise, you may end up spending a lot of time on it and gain nothing in return.

Set time on what you want to achieve and disconnect when the purpose is served.

It is a virtual world Know that all the likes, hearts, comments, appreciation and trolling you receive from social media are coming from a virtual world.

You can have a million followers, but that does not mean you are the most loved or the happiest person on earth.

A lot of people search for validation on social media but that's the worst place to get validation from.

Unfortunately, the virtual world is nowhere close to the real world. You need to spend more time just being yourself.

Keep away from social media Detox from social media. Shut it down for a day and experience what it feels like.

The benefits are improved sleep, better relationships, happier mind, increased self-worth and ample time to complete tasks.

Use social media if you want to. It can give you a lot in return, but use it in a balanced manner and properly.

Indo-Asian News Service