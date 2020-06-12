Get gaming to get smarter

Gaming, which was considered a distraction until three months ago, is now giving people a much-required escape from the grim reality of grappling with Covid-19.

Since March, the World Health Organisation has collaborated with video-gaming companies to encourage people to connect with friends through video games. This also ensures social distancing.

Many people wonder if playing too many video games is harmful. But various global research companies have concluded that gaming has numerous physical, social and cognitive benefits.

Successful entrepreneurs such as Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Elon Musk are gamers and have spoken about the need for gaming to be a part of the modern lifestyle.

Here are a few examples of how gaming can be beneficial. Boosts memory Gaming can enhance a wide range of cognitive skills. Research by a University of California team showed that playing immersive 3D-rich video games can engage the brain's hippocampus area, which is associated with complex learning and memory.

According to the study, these games have a lot of immersive data and information that the players need to keep track of to ensure virtual survival, which helps to boost the formation of memory.

Research also indicates that video games improve the brain functions of people with early memory problems related to Alzheimer's.

Improves decision making Gaming provides the ability to process information quickly and make faster decisions.

According to a study by the University of Rochester in the United States, individuals who play shooter games develop a heightened sensitivity to their surroundings. This can assist in making quick decisions when it comes to accident-prone activities such as driving and multitasking.

Studies prove that action video games improve these inference processes as they force players to make multiple important decisions in the course of the game.

Enhances life skills Video games also teach valuable life skills. Strategy games enable people to plan ahead and measure consequences.

Skills such as patience and perseverance are a part of every game.

Hand-eye coordination is another skill enhanced through gaming. This is beneficial in daily activities.

Skills such as teamwork, leadership and adaptability are also tested through multi-player games.

Increases focus and attention Researchers are now saying that an hour of video games can increase the brain's ability to focus.

Most of the action games require players to keep track of many items at once, quickly locate enemies and target them in a field of multiple distractions.

Gamers tend to have more visual selective attention, which refers to the brain's ability to focus on relevant visual information while suppressing less relevant information. This, in turn, means using the brain more efficiently in daily life.

Reduces stress Studies have shown that gaming enables people to unwind and escape from the turbulence of work pressure and personal problems.

While there are games designed to pump up your adrenaline, these are still considered therapeutic, stress-relief activities as gaming helps people forget their other problems for a while.

Social gaming is beneficial as any activity that involves friends tends to reduce stress levels.

Gaming provides instant gratification and a confidence-boosting sense of achievement, which many people may not experience in daily life.

Does this mean that everyone should stay up all night and fight off the bad guys?

No. Anything in excess in bad. Even excess work can be harmful for your mental health.

Similarly, moderation is advised in gaming to ensure that your health is not affected.

Indo-Asian News Service