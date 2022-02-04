Get rid of dark circles

Dark circles around the eyes have been an issue of great concern for people of all ages, but especially to those in their middle age because the hue makes them look older.

If not treated properly, dark circles can prove to be a long-term problem for many.

What causes them?

Mr Harry Sehrawat, co-founder of the Indian feminine hygiene and period care brand Sanfe, explained that the skin under the eyes is thin which makes it vulnerable to darkening over time.

The causes include hyperpigmentation, poor blood circulation and lack of vitamin C.

Hyperpigmentation and puffiness are hard to eradicate. But there are ways to minimise their appearance as well as unpack those under-eye bags.

He suggests a few tips to tackle the problem: Applying brightening skin creams Given that the skin under the eyes is thin, it requires tender treatment.

Creams that are rich in vitamin C, retinoids and hyaluronic acid are proven to be beneficial in reducing dark patches under the eye. Under-eye cream An under-eye cream helps in reducing fine lines, dark circles and puffiness, while its hydrating ingredients help soothe puffiness.

Hydrating molecules draw moisture into the skin for long-lasting effect. Additionally, this safe and effective formula offers a visible difference in three to six weeks. Before choosing the cream, consult a dermatologist as some products can behave oddly on different skin types. Cold compress A cold compress goes a long way in reducing puffiness and helps shrink dilated blood vessels.

A cold jade roller or ice cubes wrapped in a muslin cloth can be used for approximately 20 minutes.

Dampening a washcloth with cold water also helps when put under the eyes for 20 minutes. This process should be repeated if the cloth becomes warm or if the ice melts. Soaked tea bags Applying cold tea bags under the eyes is another great way to combat dark circles. Tea contains caffeine and antioxidants that stimulate blood circulation and leave a soothing effect beneath the skin.

Soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for five minutes. Then keep it in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the tea bags are cold enough, apply them to the closed eyes for 10 to 20 minutes.

Afterwards, rinse the eyes with cool water and keep them closed for another 10 minutes to get a long-lasting effect. Add extra hours to sleep The easiest and best remedy to reduce dark circles is sleep. Sleep-deprived eyes will always look tired, no matter how much concealer is used.

Ointments can be used to treat dark circles but healthy habits go a long way. Eating healthy, staying hydrated and getting the right amount of sleep are important for your eyes.

Indo-Asian News Service