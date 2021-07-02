Get rid of facial fat

We all seem to have gained extra fat during this pandemic.

With little access to gyms and parks, many have put on the kilos.

Fat on the body can be hidden with loose clothes, but not the layer on the face.

If you have accumulated fat around the chin, these simple exercises, suggested by New Delhi-based fitness coach and sports nutritionist Hasti Singh, can be useful: Chin pull This exercise can help your face look slim.

Sit in a comfortable position and pull your chin up by looking at the ceiling or sky. This will help stretch your nerves and tone the chin area. Make fish face Suck your cheeks in. Hold the position for five seconds and try smiling. This pose will remove facial fat. Lift your face Close your fingers and make a fist. Place it beneath your chin and hold the posture for a few seconds. Repeat the exercise. Mouth wash You can do this exercise while brushing your teeth.

Draw air into your mouth and then bounce it from side to side. Repeat the process for 30 seconds and relax. This process will help enhance the laugh lines and reduce the fat around the cheek. Rock and roll This simple activity not only tones your chin, jawline and neck muscles, but also tightens the neck area and helps in reducing sagging skin.

All you need to do is sit comfortably and keep your head forward. Then bend your head towards one side in line with your chin and turn it in a circular motion.

Keep your back straight and shoulders down while doing this. Do it both clockwise and anticlockwise for a few minutes.

Indo-Asian News Service