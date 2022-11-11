Kamal, Mani collaborate after 35 years

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan and noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam are all set to come together for a film 35 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan.

The film, tentatively called KH 234, will be produced by Kamal, Mani, R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

KH 234 will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

The film will have music by A.R. Rahman - the first time he works with Kamal and Mani together.

MJ's dance moves inspire Ayushi

TV actress Ayushi Khurana revealed that the late king of pop Michael Jackson had always been her dance idol.

"I've been dancing since I was five and look up to Michael Jackson as one of my main dance inspirations," she said.

"I try to imitate him to some extent since I loved the way he used to influence everyone with his moves."

The show 'must go on' for Kamya

Kamya Panjabi recently injured her right knee while doing a fight sequence with Sanjog co-actor Shefali Sharma. But the TV actress has continued shooting despite the hairline fracture.

"Despite all the safety measures and precautions, I suffered the injury," she said.

"But that hasn't stopped me from shooting because the show must go on, right?"

Manikandan moves on to comedy on snoring

Actor Manikandan, who is best known for his stellar performance in the critically-acclaimed Tamil super-hit Jai Bhim, will next be seen playing the lead in a comedy film on snoring.

The yet-to-be-titled film, shot in and around Chennai, is directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran.

A source close to the production unit told IANS: "Snoring is a problem that most people experience. The core content of this film is based on this issue.

"The film contains plenty of humour and has been made in such a way that everyone will be able to enjoy it."

'The girls' first for Priyanka's new film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in India for brand endorsements, has revealed how the film Jee Le Zaraa with "the girls" came about.

"I called up Alia (Bhatt) and Katrina (Kaif) before director Farhan (Akhtar) or anybody came on board," she said.

"I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women."

Rambha thanks fans for praying for family

Actress Rambha asked her fans and followers to pray for her and her children after the car they were in was hit by a speeding car at an intersection in Canada.

And now she has thanked all for praying for her family's safety.

"I thank you all from the bottom of my heart," she said in an Instagram live session.

"My kids and I are safe now. I am overwhelmed with this support and love."

Intermittent fasting keeps Shweta fit

TV actress Shweta Gulati follows intermittent fasting to keep in shape.

"I have always been a fitness enthusiast but due to my hectic schedule, I don't get much time to go to the gym regularly," she said.

"So I decided to do intermittent fasting.

"I am a Punjabi and my appetite is not exactly small.

"To stay fit, I eat mindfully within the 10-hour window."