The good and bad of lemon

Beauty experts and bloggers often advise adding Vitamin C to your skincare routine.

And lemon is the most easily and readily available source of Vitamin C - but not without some risks in using the fruit for its benefits to the skin.

Benefits

Exfoliation

Lemon juice contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA), such as glycolic acid, which increase cell turnover and clear dead skin cells.

Reduces acne

Lemon juice has astringent qualities due to its acidic level. Ingredients with a low pH level can help decrease inflammation and oil that may contribute to the formation of acne.

Citric acid, a type of AHA, can break down dead skin cells that lead to non-inflammatory forms of acne like blackheads.

Increases collagen

The body needs vitamin C to synthesise collagen, the main structural protein in the skin. Ingredients rich in vitamin C help support your collagen production.

Dandruff treatment

Lemon has long been used to treat dandruff - its sloughing effects attributed to its levels of citric acid.

Antioxidants

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant, meaning it can fight oxidation stress, which can lead to inflammation, sagging and faster ageing of the skin.

Lightens scars

Citrus can lighten age spots, acne scars and the fine hair on your face.

Disadvantages

Causes irritation

Lemon juice may not cause burns but it can still cause skin irritation. Possible symptoms include peeling, dryness, stinging and redness.

Sunburn

Citric juices applied topically can increase the risk of sunburn. Do not apply lemon on your skin at least few days before going out into direct sunlight and to outdoor activities.

Inflammation

It is a type of skin reaction to citrus. When citric substances on your skin are exposed to UV rays, it might trigger inflammatory reactions such as swelling, redness and rashes.

Hyper-pigmentation

Although lemon juice is often used to reduce hyper-pigmentation, it can also worsen the condition as sunburns caused by lemon juice can cause blistering, leading to months of hyper-pigmentation and potentially permanent scarring.

You need to understand that vitamin C in beauty products is different from vitamin C in food.

Always do a patch test on your arm before applying lemon juice directly to your face. Dilute lemon juice - you can use rose water or honey - before using it on your face, followed by a layer of sunscreen.

Always use fresh lemon.

Indo-Asian News Service