Goodness of argan oil

Argan oil, made from the kernels that grow on the argan tree which is native to Morocco, has traditionally been used topically to improve the health of skin, hair and nails.

It contains a number of beneficial properties and vitamins that form a powerful combination to boost skin health.

India-based cosmetic surgeon Dr Geeta Grewal, a beauty and health wellness expert, explains how this oil can be used to nourish health, skin and hair:

Night moisturiser

It is safe and gentle to use around the eyes. The vitamin A and vitamin E present in the oil can help reduce wrinkles and keep the delicate area moisturised.

Razor bumps

Razor bumps and burns are uncomfortable and unsightly. Argan oil can effectively soothe the skin after shaving.

Exfoliant

An argan oil and brown sugar mix helps to remove dead skin cells and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while giving you a younger, fresher complexion.

Acne remedy

Tea tree oil, with its rich antioxidant content and antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties, complements argan oil beautifully.

Together, they can help fight stubborn acne while reducing the inflammation and scarring.

Hair conditioner

This non-greasy oil is the perfect leave-in conditioner that makes your hair easier to style while repairing those pesky split ends.

Argan oil helps to tame frizzy and flyaway hair.

It also protects against the heat from hairdryers, curlers and flat irons, all the while providing a healthy shine.

Lip balm

Argan oil is a wonderful lip balm substitute. It will not only relieve cracked lips, but will also keep the lips soft, smooth and conditioned.

Keep argan oil handy to prevent chapped lips. Nail and cuticle treatment The oil will not only help to condition your nails, but it will also help keep your cuticles moisturised so you don't develop painful hangnails.

Foot treatment

If you have dry, cracked skin on your feet or heels, rub two drops into the problem area. The problem will be resolved quickly.

Hair loss

Argan oil helps prevent hair loss by ensuring that you don't lose more follicles than you're able to grow - when that happens, hair loss becomes noticeable.

Multiple studies on the oil's effect on hair regrowth has found that it stimulates the scalp due to its rich nutrient content to produce more hair.

