This is a yummy hot-weather drink made with the goodness of gooseberry and lemon. It is perfect for hydration.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Gooseberry (nellikai or amla): 4 Ginger: 1 small piece Jaggery or sugar: 1-2 tbsp Water: 2 cups Salt: 2 pinches Black salt (optional): ¼ tsp Roasted cumin powder: ¼ tsp Lemon juice: 1 tsp Ice cubes: Few Method: 1) Chop the gooseberries into small pieces. Discard the seeds. 2) Place the gooseberry pieces in a blender and grind them into a smooth paste along with ginger and jaggery or sugar. You can add some water while grinding. 3) Add two cups of water and sieve the mixture. Discard the residue. 4) Add salt, black salt and roasted cumin powder. 5) Add the lemon juice. Mix well. 6) Add ice cubes and serve immediately. Notes: a) You can add honey instead of jaggery or sugar. b) You can add a few mint leaves while grinding the gooseberry. c) You can add soaked basil seeds to the gooseberry lemonade.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com