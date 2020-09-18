Gooseberry rasam

JEYASHRI SURESH

Gooseberry or nellikai (amla) rasam is a variation of the South Indian rasam. It is tangy and has lots of health benefits since gooseberry is rich in vitamin C.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Gooseberries: 4 Tomatoes: 2 Toor dal: 1/2 tbsp Coriander seeds: 1/2 tbsp Pepper: 1 tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Curry leaves: Few Green chilli: 1 Ginger: Small piece Coriander leaves: Few Water: 3 cups Ghee: 2 tsp Mustard seeds: 1/2 tsp Salt: As needed Asafoetida: 2 pinches

Method: 1) Take 1 tsp ghee in a pan. 2) Add the toor dal, coriander seeds, pepper, cumin seeds, ginger, green chilli and curry leaves. 3) Saute in low flame till the dal turns golden brown. 4) Add the roughly-chopped gooseberries, tomatoes and salt. 5) Saute in low flame for five minutes. 6) Allow this to cool and then grind it into a fine paste. 7) Add the paste to the pan. 8) Add three cups of water. 9) Add the turmeric powder, asafoetida and salt. 10) Mix well and wait for the rasam to froth. Keep the flame medium-low. 11) Do not allow it to boil. Switch off the flame. 12) Garnish with coriander leaves and finely-chopped tomatoes (optional) and temper with ½ tsp mustard seeds in 1 tsp ghee. 13) Add this to the rasam. 14) Serve hot with plain rice or you can have it as a soup.

Notes: a) You can add crushed garlic along with turmeric powder. b) Since gooseberry is sour, no need to add tamarind water to the rasam.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com