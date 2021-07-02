Govinda credits mum for success

Govinda with his wife Sunita (left) and daughter Tina Ahuja on the show. PHOTO: ZEE TV

The popular Indian Pro Music League (IPML), which had to be temporarily suspended due to India's second Covid-19 wave, has resumed on Zee TV.

This weekend's episode will see Bollywood star Govinda on the stage along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja.

The special show will feature Govinda dancing to his hit songs like What Is Your Mobile Number and UP Wala Thumka. There will also be a special video message from his sister, friends and colleagues.

During the shoot, Govinda was left teary-eyed when the producers paid tribute to him with an emotional video.

He credited his mother for the success he has enjoyed as an actor.

"I must say that there are very few lucky people who get to serve their parents and get the chance to take care of them," he said.

"I have been lucky that I got a chance to serve my parents. I am really thankful.

"I remember how my mother used to sing every day for us and our day would start with us listening to her beautiful voice. At that time, people used to ask her why she prays so much. But this dream of ours, getting a home and being successful, was the result of her hard work and blessings.

"I never thought I will come out of that chawl (slum), but it all happened because my mother believed in me."

Sunita tagged him as the best husband and the best father.

She added that she would have loved to get a son like him.

"In the last 36 years of marriage, I have seen him as the best brother, the best son, the best father and best husband as well. But I have one wish and that is I had a son like him because the way he was with his parents and how much he took care of them, makes me want to have a son like him," she said.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987.

This weekend's IPML will also highlight the Week 1 Race to Semi-Finale. Six teams will perform for votes in a last-ditch attempt along with a live band.

The show will feature the melodious voice of Javed Ali, a popular playback singer in Hindi and regional films, too. The Indian Pro Music League special episode featuring Govinda will air on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV at 8pm Singapore time.