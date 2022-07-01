JEYASHRI SURESH

Both orange and grape juices are rich in vitamins and minerals, so combining them can be particularly beneficial. They are also rich sources of carbohydrates and fat-free.

Researchers at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom found that a combination of two compounds found in grapes and oranges could help improve the health of people with diabetes and reduce the risks of obesity and heart disease.

Grapes and oranges are high in water - 91 per cent - and can help people stay hydrated, which is essential in maintaining the body's electrolyte level.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients Black grapes: 1 cup Fresh orange juice: ½ cup Sugar: 1 tbsp Water: 1 cup Ginger: 1 small piece Method 1) Add the grapes, sugar, ginger and water to a mixer jar. 2) Blend this well. 3) Add orange juice. I used freshly-squeezed orange juice. 4) Sieve the mixture. 5) Add ice cubes before serving.

Notes a) Adjust the sugar to taste. b) Soda water can be added to the grape-orange juice if you want the drink to be slightly fizzy.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com