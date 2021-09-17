The Great Khali is also a cook

Indian wrestler The Great Khali, who was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame this year, believes he is a top cook.

"Not many people know, but I am a No. 1 cook," he told Indo-Asian News Service. "I love cooking and I can cook almost every Indian dish.

"However, the favourite items I cook are chicken (in various forms), egg curry, rice, dal and roti. My family loves the food that I cook."

The 49-year-old, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, includes gravy chicken, rice, dal, sarson ka saag (mustard greens) and makke ki roti (flatbread made from corn meal) in his daily food intake.

"If I am on a diet, I avoid things like bread and biscuits," he said. "I pay attention to maintaining a balanced diet that has the right mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fibre and fats."

Khali, whose peak as a professional wrestler was between 2006 and 2012, has found it difficult to work during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

"This lockdown did hinder a lot of work related to sports and wrestling," he said. "There were no shows, no events, travel was on hold for many, many months.

"But, on the other hand, I got to spend a lot of time with my family. I spent a lot of time with my daughter, learning new things with her. I also tried to cook new dishes that my daughter likes."

Khali and his wife Harminder Kaur have a daughter Avleen, who is seven years old.

"I am building a wrestling academy in Haryana," said Khali, who is an American citizen. "It is going to be world class where people can learn karate, judo, boxing, kick boxing, kabaddi and body building. I am also planning to build a hotel there."

Khali, who was an officer in the Punjab Police before he took up professional wrestling, has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Bollywood films and several television shows. But he believes he will not pursue a career in the film industry.

"Whatever experience I have of films is good," he said. "But I am not persistent about Bollywood. I will not make proactive efforts to find work there."

Indo-Asian News Service