This creamy green chutney dip is perfect for parties. It pairs well with kebabs, cutlets, samosas and can be used in sandwiches too.

Ingredients Mint leaves: Handful Coriander leaves: Handful Green chilli: 1 Almonds: 8-9 Chaat masala: 1/2 tsp Sugar: 1/2 tsp Salt: As needed Lemon juice: 1/2 tsp

Method 1) Soak the almonds in hot water for 10 minutes. 2) Peel the skin of the almonds. 3) Take the coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilli, chaat masala, almonds, sugar and salt in a mixie. 4) Grind the mix into a fine paste. Add a little water while grinding to adjust the consistency. 5) Add lemon juice and mix well. 6) Serve as a dip along with samosas and kebabs. Can be used to make sandwiches and chaats too.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com