Hard work takes Kajal to the top

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Born and brought up in a Punjabi family settled in Mumbai, Kajal Aggarwal was expected to be a success in Bollywood following her debut with Kyon! Ho Gaya Na in 2004.

The model who turned to acting had the looks and the mannerism needed to hook audiences in the Hindi belt. But the film did not give her the career boost she hoped for and she had no option but to move to the south to make a mark.

The mass media graduate's initial foray into Tamil and Telugu films in 2007 gave her limited rewards. But the tide changed in 2009 when she earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of a princess in the Telugu historical drama Magadheera.

Since then it has been an upward climb for her in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, having received accolades from fans and critics for her sensitive and creative acting in productions such as Thuppakki, Naayak, Baadshah, Vivegam and Mersal.

Today, Kajal easily ranks among the top three actresses in Telugu and Tamil filmdoms as she has been cast alongside leading South Indian actors such as Ajith Kumar, Suriya, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal.

"Her screen presence is awesome," said Chris Manimaran, an IT teacher in Singapore who has watched most of her Tamil films. "She's pleasant and versatile and can blend very well with all the South Indian male stars."

Kajal herself reckons that it is just hard work that has taken her to the top. "There are no secrets to my success. It is working 18 hours a day for 15 years without a break," she told tabla! after she unveiled her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore on Wednesday. "I have been fortunate to work with really good people - wonderful directors, co-artistes, lovely teams. Most importantly, I got really good scripts.

"I choose films instinctively. I pick stories I can resonate with or characters I like to portray. I did not have any formal training when I entered the industry. I learnt everything along the way, from facing the camera to rendering my dialogues and even public behaviour. Today, as a person, I have become very strong. I'm less susceptible."

North Indian actresses have traditionally found it difficult to get a foothold in South Indian films. Kajal has bucked the trend.

"I think to act per se you need not necessarily have to know the language," said the Chennai-based actress, who can speak Telugu and a smattering of Tamil. "A good actor can emote in any language, be it Spanish, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Bengali. What really matters is your expressions."

For Shamala Devi, who works for a public agency in Singapore and turned up at Madame Tussauds Singapore on Wednesday to greet Kajal, it is the actress' ability to take on any role in Tamil, Hindi or Telugu and perform it with brilliance that is endearing.

"Kajal can quickly adapt to a subject," said Shamala. "I found it exciting when she acted in films like Thuppakki, Jilla and Mersal with Vijay. There's nothing fake when she acts. It speaks volumes of her abilities that she gets roles with almost all top South Indian male stars and now even with Kamal Hassan."

Kajal will start shooting today for the S. Shankar-directed Tamil action-thriller Indian 2, which features her, Kamal, Rakul Preet Singh and Suzy Bae in pivotal roles.

Kajal did not want to reveal much about her role. According to media reports, she will be paired opposite Kamal and play the role of an 85-year-old woman.

"It's a very exciting role but I can't tell you too much about it," she told tabla! "It's going to be very different. I have never done something like this.

"It has been wonderful interacting with Kamal sir. He is such an amazing personality and so professional. I am looking forward to working with Shankar sir for the first time."

Kajal is also currently shooting for Sanjay Gupta's Hindi film Mumbai Saga, which also stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Jackie Shroff.

There is also talk that she and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan will be playing lead roles in a Tamil romantic entertainer to be helmed by award-winning dance choreographer Brinda.

"I don't want to talk much about the films I'm going to do. Nothing has been finalised yet," said Kajal, who believes her best work is yet to come.

"I liked my role in Vivegam (a 2017 Telugu spy film). I believe I put in a lot of effort. Thupakki (she played a boxer) was an enjoyable film for me. So too (her role as a loyal wife in the Telugu political drama) Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Recently I did (Telugu film) Sita where I played a female antagonist for the first time.

"I give a lot to all my movies and characters. But I think my best is yet to come. I'm greedy as an actress. That way I keep upping my game."

After Sridevi, Kajal is the second actress who made it big in South Indian films to have a wax figure done and installed by Madame Tussauds Singapore. But she believes she still has a long way to go.

"I am extremely humbled and greatly overwhelmed that I'm sharing space with global icons and Indian stars, people I grew up watching," she said. "It's an honour I cherish. It makes me more responsible and wanting to work harder."

At 34, Kajal is obviously at the peak of her career. In 2018, she reportedly was not ready for marriage because it would affect her work. Last year, however, the movie website Pinkvilla quoted her as saying on Laxmi Manchu's chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu: "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon."

Following that statement, several media outlets reported that she would tie the knot sometime this year with a businessman.

When posed this question, Kajal said: "I never said that I wanted to get married. It's a made-up story."

