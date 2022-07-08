Hardik shares workout routine

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya works hard to maintain his physical and mental fitness during a season.

He recently launched campaign #GetFitWithHardik to inspire people to lead healthier lives.

In the series, Hardik demonstrates how fitness is a crucial component of his life in order to perform at the top level.

Here are five routines he swears by: Warm-up Warming up is of prime importance before a workout. Besides preventing injuries, a proper warm-up activates the muscles, allowing them to move better while reducing the risk of injury. It also helps improve your flexibility, making the workout more efficient. Side lunges Lateral lunges help develop balance, stability and leg strength, which are beneficial for day-to-day activities and to prevent falls and injuries. They also improve your form when exercising. Reverse lunge, overhead press These help strengthen your core and activate the stabilisers in the shoulders, including the upper and lower trapeziums. These also force the core muscles to lengthen and fully contract, ultimately boosting metabolism.

Targeting multiple muscle groups, these exercises increase muscle power and strength, resulting in the proper shaping of the entire body. One-arm kettlebell swing This exercise improves grip strength and strengthens your core and upper back. It also helps improve your posture. Hurdle drills Regular hurdle drills help improve core strength, mobility and overall body coordination.

Emphasising the importance of fitness, Hardik said: "As a professional cricketer, fitness drills have been integral in improving my game and helped me become an impact player.

"My fitness regimen has added impetus to my performance and allowed me to play each game with high intensity and faster recovery.

"My goal is to encourage my fans to be fit and work out regularly."

Indo-Asian News Service