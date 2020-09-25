Many Indians have grown up eating noodles as a Sunday brunch, at birthday parties or as an occasional surprise treat.

Most noodles available in the market are made with "maida" or refined flour whose nutritional value is literally zero.

This causes digestive issues and affects the blood sugar and cholesterol levels in the body.

Most noodles also contain monosodium glutamate (MSG) and other artificial flavour enhancers which have been found to be harmful to our health.

Red rice noodles are an ideal healthy alternative to regular noodles, says Ms Priya Prakash, co-founder of Indian company Naturally Yours.

Made with red rice and wholewheat flour, they are devoid of "maida".

This makes them a good source of dietary fibres and antioxidants.

Red rice noodles are easy to make and take barely 10 minutes to cook.

They are a great choice for people who want to eat healthy but are hard-pressed for time.

Being tasty, they are also just what mothers need to get their children to eat wholegrains without a fuss.

Ms Prakash shares the health benefits of red rice noodles:

They make a delicious, healthy guilt-free meal since they contain no "maida" or refined flour.

They are easy to digest because of their high fibre content due to the presence of wholegrains.

These noodles provide all the benefits of nutritious red rice in a kid-friendly format.

Red rice has 10 times more antioxidants than brown rice and is rich in essential nutrients, iron, vitamin, phosphorus and fibre.

Red rice noodles are free of MSG, artificial additives, taste enhancers, colour and preservatives.

They are made using natural spices like turmeric, ginger and pepper which also support healthy digestion.

The noodles taste similar to regular noodles and can be used in different recipes such as ramen, Schezwan and chop suey.

No artificial sweeteners or unfamiliar ingredients are used.

The antioxidant called anthocyanin gives red noodles their reddish-purple colour. This powerful anti-inflammatory agent also helps promote skin and eye health.

Red rice noodles are ideal for individuals trying to lose weight.

Since they are made using wholegrains, the fibre content in these noodles helps to slow down digestion and makes you feel fuller for a longer time.

This in turn prevents overeating, thus ensuring healthy weight management.

Indo-Asian News Service