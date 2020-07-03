Healthy carrot chutney

Carrot chutney is easy to make. It is healthy and prepared with chopped carrots. It is delicious and goes well with idli, dosa and paratha. You can even use this chutney as a sandwich spread.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients: Oil: 3 tsp + 3 tsp urad dal: ½ tbsp Carrots (chopped): 1 cup Red chillies: 5 Tamarind: Small ball Shallots (small onions): 20 Garlic pods: 2 Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Curry leaves: A few Salt: To taste

Method: 1) Take 3 tsp oil in a pan. Roast the urad dal, red chilli and tamarind till the dal turns golden brown. Keep it aside. 2) Take the onions (remove the skin) and garlic in the same pan. 3) Roast in small flame till they become golden brown. 4) Keep them aside. Add the chopped carrots. Cook in low flame for five minutes. 5) Cool completely. 6) Grind urad dal, red chillies, tamarind, onions, garlic and carrots, along with salt, into a fine paste. You can add water while grinding. 7) Temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Carrot chutney is ready to serve.

Notes: a) You can add green chillies and reduce the red chillies. b) Big onions can also be used instead of shallots. c) 1-2 tbsp of coconut can be added while grinding the chutney.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com