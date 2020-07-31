Healthy drinks to replace morning cuppa

A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening the immune system.

During this unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, make sure you are not missing out on essential vitamins and nutrients.

Get a good start by replacing your morning cuppa with healthy juices and tonics.

Lemonade A glass of warm lemonade daily is a great way to rev up your metabolism and boost immunity.

Make refreshing lemonade with pineapple bits, mint leaves, water, grated ginger, lemon juice and ice cubes and have it first thing in the morning. Aloe vera Aloe vera provides natural support to the immune system.

Drinking a glass of aloe vera juice can help keep the body free of infections and diseases.

ACE juice A mixed fruit juice fortified with vitamins A, C and E and anti-oxidants will help boost your immunity.

Vitamin A enables the smooth functioning of the immune system, vitamin C protects from infections, and vitamin E helps blood cells function efficiently.

Beetroot and carrot A mix of carrot and beetroot is a powerhouse of vitamins A, C and E along with a good dose of iron and calcium. This juice will help boost immunity and fight inflammation.

It will also keep you energetic throughout the day.

Watermelon Watermelon juice not only boosts the immune system but also helps ease muscle soreness.

Make a smoothie with watermelon chunks, bananas, ripe mangoes and cranberries and have it in the morning.

Indo-Asian News Service