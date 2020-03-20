Healthy mint pulao

Mint pulao, also known as pudina pulao, is a simple rice recipe that goes well with yogurt. It's a light dish that's decently spiced and perfect for the lunch box.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients Basmati rice: 1¼ cups Mint leaves (loosely packed): ¼ cup Coriander leaves (loosely packed): ¼ cup Curry leaves: Few Green chilli: 2 Onion: 2 Green peas (optional): ¼ cup Garam masala: 1 tsp Oil: ½ tblsp Ghee: 2 tsp Salt: As needed

Method: 1) Soak basmati rice in 2 cups of water for 10 minutes. 2) Grind the mint leaves, coriander leaves, curry leaves and green chilli into a fine paste. 3) Place the oil and ghee in a pressure cooker. 4) Add the onions and salt. Saute till the onions become soft. 5) Add the paste. Saute for a minute. Add the green peas. Mix well and add salt. Add the garam masala. 6) Add the soaked rice along with the water. Mix well. 7) Cover the cooker. Pressure cook for two whistles. Switch off. 8) Once the pressure subsides, open the cooker. Gently mix the pulao without mashing it. Mint pulao is ready.

Notes: You can leave out the green peas. Instead of garam masala, fresh spices can be added.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com