Healthy Noni juice

Noni (Morinda citrifolia), also known as the Indian Mulberry, is a popular fruit that has been used in Indian households for over 2,000 years.

This native fruit has been mentioned in ancient texts for its Ayurvedic properties.

Noni has a substantial amount of phytonutrients and medicinal properties that can help cure ailments and diseases.

It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins C, A, B and minerals such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus and iron that help boost overall well-being, fight infections, reduce risk of allergies, revitalise cells and tissues, and also help detoxify the body.

Cellular growth

Noni helps absorb more nutrients at the cellular level for proper body functioning.

Relieves pain and inflammation in joints

Various studies suggest that regular intake of Noni juice helps relieve pain and inflammation in joints.

In short, Noni is "Nature's Own Nutrition" that is known to have 150-plus nutrients.

It is an ideal choice for those who want to maintain an active and balanced lifestyle.

Boosts immunity

Noni supports the immune system's natural ability to fight infections and diseases. Boosts energy and stamina Noni helps combat general body weakness, boosts energy levels and improves physical well-being.

It also helps relieve stress and fatigue.

Supports healthy well-being

Drinking Noni juice regularly is known to improve liver and cardiovascular health and diabetes levels.

Decreases stress level

Daily exercise and drinking Noni juice help reduce elevated stress levels and keep the mind relatively calm.

Suggested intake

About 5ml twice daily for the first three days, 10ml twice daily for the next three days, 15ml to 30ml twice daily from the seventh day onwards.

Drink on an empty stomach, 30 minutes before a meal.

It can be taken as it is, diluted with water or as directed by the physician.

Indo-Asian News Service