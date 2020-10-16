Healthy sorakkai thosai

JEYASHRI SURESH

Bottle-gourd (sorakkai) thosai is easy to make. It is healthy and can be served with coconut chutney or sambar.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 3 minutes per thosai

Makes: 12 thosais

Ingredients: Bottle gourd/sorakkai cubes: 2 cups Idli rice: 1 cup Toor dal: 2 tbsp Chana dal: 2 tbsp Red chilli: 7-8 Salt: As needed Onion: 1 Oil: For making thosai

Method: 1) Wash and soak the idli rice, toor dal, chana dal and red chilli in a vessel for three hours. 2) Grind this into a fine paste along with chopped bottle gourd. 3) Adjust water consistency. It should be like thosai batter. 4) Add salt and one finely-chopped onion. 5) Mix well. No need to ferment the batter. 6) Heat a thosai pan and pour 11/2 ladles of sorakkai thosai batter. 7) Spread this thin. Drizzle a teaspoon of oil on the sides. 8) Once it is cooked on one side, flip it. Drizzle oil if needed. 9) Cook for a few seconds and take it out. 10) Crispy sorakkai thosai is ready. Serve it hot. 11) Repeat the same for the rest of the batter.

Notes: a) You can add a few cloves of garlic while grinding. b) Bottle gourd can be replaced with white pumpkin. c) The sorakkai thosai batter stays good in the fridge for two days.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com