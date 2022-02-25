Herbs that can prevent cancer

Nutraceuticals, functional foods and supplemental micronutrients have the potential to inhibit cancer cell proliferation and induce apoptosis (programmed cell death).

Studies have shown that several natural herbs have the potential to prevent and treat cancer.

Diet has a direct impact on health and disease. According to biochemical and epidemiological evidence, more antioxidant intake through nutrition can significantly reduce the risk of cancer.

Mr Suresh Garg, managing director and founder of Zeon Lifesciences, a healthcare service provider in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, suggests a few herbs and fruits which prevent cancer cells from mushrooming: Soursop (Annona muricata): Also known as Graviola, Brazilian pawpaw or guanabana, this fruit contains hundreds of acetogenins (a class of polyketide natural products found in plants) which have the ability to kill different types of cancer cells. It inhibits energy production in cancer cells and induces apoptosis.

However, the fruit must be consumed in moderation and after consulting a health expert. Madagascar periwinkle (Catharanthus roseus): This is a miracle plant which is used worldwide in traditional herbal medicine - especially Ayurveda.

Western medical science began researching this plant in the 20th century and the well known anti-cancer drugs vinblastine and vincristine are derived from it. Mayapples (Podophyllum): The rootstock of this herb has beneficial properties that aid in the prevention of cancer.

Podophyllum is a purgative that is also used to treat vaginal warts.

Etoposide and teniposide, two podophyllotoxin derivatives, are used in cancer treatment.

Etoposide is an alkaloid derived from the mandrake plant Podophyllum peltatum that is used to treat germ cell tumours and lung, gastric, breast and testicular cancers.

Although podophyllotoxin has a high cytotoxic effect and acts as a tubulin polymerisation inhibitor, if used excessively it can turn toxic.

So, it should be consumed only in amounts recommended by a health expert.

Indo-Asian News Service