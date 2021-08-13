A hit on US music chart

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Singapore-based singer and songwriter Druv Kent is flying high after his song Don't Burn Away entered the US Top 20 list last week.

US Top 20 is the world's leading weekly countdown show which compiles and plays all the popular music tracks from different countries.

"It is a huge milestone for me personally and the people from Singapore and Asia as my song (which was 12th on the list on Wednesday) stands alongside submissions from artistes like Bruno Mars and The Weeknd," said Druv, who is in his forties.

"While we create global companies and brands from these parts of the world, we don't get our songs to cause ripples in the single biggest music market in the world. It warms my heart and also reinforces the #DareToDream hashtag that I adopted when I first jumped into creating music in 2014, away from my lucrative investment banking career."

Don't Burn Away, which was released at the end of last year, quickly rose to the top of the European Independent Music Chart. The song then became No. 1 on the World Indie Music Charts at the beginning of this year. It also figured for many months on the top 10 lists of many international independent and pop radio stations.

"Don't Burn Away is the title song of my sophomore EP (extended play), a five-song album I created in a 2020 Covid-19 world in Singapore working with my producers in the UK," said Druv. "It is about holding on to your world which is being burnt by climate change and our own excesses."

He wrote, composed and sung all the album's songs, with London-based producers Calum MacColl and Simon Edwards playing the guitar, bass and keyboards. Harry Mead, a noted percussionist from London, played the drums. Only the song Till We Meet Again, which is about yearning to be with loved ones again in a distanced world, was self-produced and recorded in Singapore during Phase 2 along with local bassist David Ng and guitarist Lebbeus Lau.

"Don't Burn Away is now a signature song of the Druv Kent Band along with other favourites like Higher Ground, Chasing Cars and Back Home," said Druv, who headlined the sold-out Back 2 Live event at the Drama Centre Theatre in May.

"Joy, love, sorrow, inspiration, searching, finding, losing, growing up… anything that moves me forms the theme of my songs."

Born and raised in Kolkata, Druv (real name: Dhruv Shrikent) moved to Singapore with his family in 2010 to take on a banking position. But three years later, he decided to pursue a full-time music career. In a relatively short time, he has produced a number of hit songs and three albums.

About Time, released in 2015, saw singles such as Little Bit Of God and Long When We're Gone being played on BBC Radio 2 - a first for an Asia-based indie artiste in 20 years. Hindi single Hindustan Meri Jaan and cricket World Cup anthem Jeetega Hindustan followed, along with the Don't Burn Away EP.

"I've been music crazy since I was a child," said Druv. "I learnt Hindustani classical vocals and tabla. But it was always Western music that attracted me.

"When my own songs started pouring out of me in March 2013, it changed my life and I gave up my investment banking career to focus full-time on music. There has been no looking back since."

