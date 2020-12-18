Home remedies to protect your lungs

Covid-19, which is a respiratory system-related disease, is known to weaken the lungs.

Pollution and dust add to the issue and can make the breathing process difficult for many.

According to Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda, a company in Faridabad, India, dust particles and chemicals get deposited in the respiratory tract and cause wheezing, breathlessness, suffocation and heaviness in the chest.

"This is caused by the accumulation of kapha dosha (which affects muscle growth, strength, stability, weight and immune system) in the body," he said. "Besides air pollution, smoking, use of coal in cooking, and construction work can cause bronchitis, cancer and other serious respiratory disorders.

"Air pollution leads to the production of mucus, which settles in the nasal area and clogs the channels of the sinuses."

The ayurveda expert lists herbs and home remedies which can protect and strengthen the lungs and keep the respiratory system healthy: Kavala (oil pulling): This is a process of gargling with oil. Usually, sesame oil is used.

It cleanses the throat of phlegm, clears the sinuses and reduces the risk of allergic reaction in the respiratory system.

Take a small amount of any edible oil, sesame or sunflower, and swish it around your mouth for a few minutes and then spit it out. Repeat this process every morning for a few days. Ayurvedic tea: Take three or four tulsi (holy basil) leaves, a small amount of mulethi (liquorice) and pipli (long pepper), blend and boil them in water until the mix is reduced to half. Strain the water in a cup and add mishri (cane sugar). Sip the warm tea. This will cleanse the lungs. Ghee in nostrils: Dip your little finger in liquid ghee and massage each nostril. Sniff deeply, allowing the ghee to get inside the nasal passage.

You may also lie down and pour two or three drops in each nostril. This helps in clearing the nasal congestion. Vasp Swedana (inhaling steam): Mucosal secretions produced in the nose and throat expel pollutants, smoke and dirt particles that are inhaled daily.

Vasp Swedana is an ayurvedic process that keeps the mucosal layer healthy. In one litre of steaming water, add three drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil and inhale the steam.

Indo-Asian News Service