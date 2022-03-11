Homemade rasam powder

JEYASHRI SURESH

Rasam powder (podi) is a traditional South Indian spice mix made with roasted lentils, whole spices and fresh herbs.

It is used to flavour and thicken the soup-like dish called rasam. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 5 minutes Makes: 6 tbsp Ingredients: Toor dal: 2 tbsp Coriander seeds: 1½ tbsp Black pepper: 1 tbsp Fenugreek seeds: ½ tsp Cumin seeds: 1½ tsp Red chilli: 5 Method: 1) Place all the ingredients in a pan and dry roast them till the dal turns golden brown. 2) Keep the flame at medium and ensure the ingredients aren't burnt. 3) Once the items are roasted, transfer them to a plate. Otherwise, they will get over-cooked by the heat from the pan. 4) When they become warm, grind them into a coarse powder. 5) Rasam powder is ready. Notes: a) This rasam powder stays fresh for two weeks in an airtight container. b) Do not store it in a fridge or freezer. Make the rasam powder in small batches and use them immediately.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com