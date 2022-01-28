Horoscope this week

Aries

Do not trust anyone blindly. Keep moving calmly towards your objectives. Money you have not been able to access will finally land in your hands.

Taurus

Expenses may rise. But a steady flow of income will offset that. Superiors will appreciate your work. Short business trips will be beneficial.

Gemini

Avoid investing in land or property. Work situations will turn out in your favour. Students will get favourable results.

Cancer

Revise your plans and policies. Students must consult elders or teachers. Don't let friends and family take advantage of your generous nature. Joint pain should not be ignored.

Leo

Money woes will cease. Your skills will be tested. Guard against accident and injury.

Virgo Your financial situation will improve. Workload will increase. Devote time to family matters. Students must avoid arguments.

Libra

Avoid confrontations with your spouse. Don't be in a haste to execute your tasks. Be careful while making new investments. Students will see positive changes.

Scorpio

Property-related transactions will be completed. Maintain a low profile. Share your problems with your family. Avoid eating anything apart from homemade food.

Sagittarius

Keep away from negative thoughts. You will improve your financial position. Avoid quarrelling with family members. Students should not underestimate their abilities.

Capricorn

Use your willpower to perform better in your professional life. Do not overlook opportunities. Avoid arguments with colleagues or seniors.

Aquarius

Enhance your leadership and administrative abilities. Expenses will increase. Spend quality time with family. Avoid travelling.

Pisces

Expect an advancement in your career. Avoid venting your emotions. Focus on accumulating wealth. Singles can get hitched. Issues relating to the eyes and throat should not be ignored.