Horoscope this week

Aries

Refrain from taking any kind of loan. Spend quality time with your siblings. You may feel mentally weak.

Taurus

Going on journeys will give you monetary gains. Those working in media and entertainment will get favourable results. Singles may want to find a suitable partner.

Gemini

Those doing business abroad will flourish. Don't be adamant about your views. Scout for new opportunities.

Cancer

Put in maximum effort and positive outcomes will follow. Staying authoritative will give you good results. Singles are likely to start a relationship.

Leo

A new job is likely to come your way. Don't consider expanding your business. Keep tabs on your expenses.

Virgo

Your siblings are likely to provide you with monetary support. Those in business should consider changing their game plan. Don't ignore issues that are related to the lower back and legs.

Libra

Do something different from the rest of the herd. Delay any investment in fixed assets. Take care of any injury to the upper part of your body.

Scorpio

Work hard to increase the inflow of money. Those in business may face delays in closing deals. Make sure to spend time on romance and social activities.

Sagittarius

You will get support from your seniors. Married couples may face issues. Personal expenses are likely to shoot up.

Capricorn

Your revenues will increase. Court cases will go in your favour. Spend time with your family members.

Aquarius

You will outsmart your competitors. It is a good time to restructure business strategies. Household expenses are likely to increase.

Pisces

You will overcome obstacles with ease. Professionals should not indulge in office politics. Make courageous decisions.