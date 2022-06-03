Horoscope this week

Aries

A promotion will put you in a position of authority. Egoistic confrontations should be avoided. The time to travel and discover the world is now.

Taurus

Some of you will migrate to another part of the world. It won't be long before you are well-known, respected and prosperous. Watch your spending.

Gemini

Your income will continue to climb. You'll be able to build stronger ties with influential people. You will outperform your rivals.

Cancer

You'll see a substantial increase in work opportunities. Gains from ancestral or family business are likely. Some of you could purchase a vehicle or property.

Leo

Your popularity will soar. People will go to you for help in professional and personal matters. This is an excellent season to travel.

Virgo

Your stress level will rise. Stay away from new ventures. Avoid unpleasant journeys.

Libra

Those in business will do well. You'll earn money from several sources. Expect to go on a long-distance trip.

Scorpio

Working professionals will reap the rewards of their hard work. Keep your expenses in check. You may have trouble with your eyes, abdomen and urinary tract.

Sagittarius

Your salary will increase. Your efforts to grow your business will be successful. Look for new opportunities.

Capricorn

Maintain positive interactions with seniors. Working professionals will earn a wage boost. Protect yourself from small injuries.

Aquarius

You will see an increase in savings. Short vacations will be good for your well-being. Meet new people.

Pisces

You will come out on top in legal proceedings. You will complete all your pressing tasks. Be polite.

lAstroZindagi by Neeraj Dhankher, an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology.