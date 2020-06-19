Horoscope this week - Kamal Kapoor

Aries

You will face some challenges. Spiritual practices will bring you success. Be careful with money matters.

Taurus

Not an encouraging week. There will be delays. Keep calm while dealing with colleagues.

Gemini

It will be an excellent week. You will win over your dear ones with your pleasant talk. Health will be good.

Cancer

Get involved in entertainment activities. Be careful while communicating with others. Keep your mind flexible.

Leo

This week will bring you joy. You will be successful in any work you undertake. Health will be good. Take part in spiritual activities.

Virgo

Be more spiritual to see fruitful results. Change your attitude, otherwise you will get into serious trouble. Avoid making significant decisions.

Libra

Lack of confidence will dampen your spirit. You are likely to make mistakes at work due to pressure. Eye irritation is likely.

Scorpio

Expenses will mount. You need to plan well to make significant gains. Your mother will encounter health problems. There could be a delay in communication.

Sagittarius

You will have to put in extra effort at work to earn the appreciation of superiors. Handle money with care. Sort out all differences with your partner.

Capricorn

Spiritual thoughts will make you happy. Keep a check on expenses. You may suffer from toothache or back pain.

Aquarius

You will shoulder more responsibilities at work. There will be no shortage of money. You will be able to understand your partner better.

Pisces

A good time to take major decisions. You are likely to face challenges at work. You will maintain a good relationship with your partner.

