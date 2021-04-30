How to cope with burnout

INDO-ASIAN NEWS SERVICE

Work has not stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While it used to be a 9-to-5 shift earlier, now homes have become offices.

Constant calls, meetings, deadlines to meet and feeling locked in can affect one's mental health.

You are also practically working all the time.

People have reported suffering from a "work breakdown" this year, which is known as "burnout".

Dr Anuneet Sabharwal, a psychiatrist and founder and CEO at The Happy Tree, a top de-addiction and mental health hospital in India, suggests ways to identify this situation and set it right: Working non-stop You wake up thinking about work and you keep doing it till going to bed at night.

This is often a drag and can affect your health.

To fix this, you need to plan things in your day that aren't associated with work.

For instance, set a time for your food and eat it with no work around you. No me time Previously, after leaving the office, it's our personal lives that we head to. During work from home, there's no moving out of the office zone and you stay on your computer till the deadlines are met.

The solution is to set an alarm and stop work when the time is up. Tasks are a pain When someone starts feeling pressured with work, they stop liking what they are doing. This can cause frustration.

Fix it by rewarding yourself with something you wish for after completing each task. Less connected with the world People find it difficult to catch up with their friends.

Use social media and technology to stay connected with your friends. No time to eat or sleep properly If you are neglecting these two essential activities, your body might stop cooperating.

Eat your meals far away from your desk and fully concentrate on eating. To sleep better, set a time and put all the gadgets away.

