How to curb hunger pangs

Maintaining a routine diet and getting proper sleep can help keep a check on hunger pangs.

Dr Shikha Mahajan, holistic nutritionist and founder of New Delhi-based Diet Podium, gives more details on how these can be done effectively:

Bulk up on meals

Bulk, or fibre, reduces appetite. So increase the intake of high-fibre food such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans. These items also have high water content, which will make you feel full.

Cool off with soup

Take a bowl of broth or vegetable-based soup (hot or cold) as the main course.

Stick with low-calorie, high-fibre choices like minestrone or bean.

Crunch on a big salad

Toss romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, celery and cucumber together and top the mix with fat-free or low-fat dressing.

Stay away from fatty salads.

Stay the course

Add a bit of variety to your meal. This is a healthy option. But indulging in several courses during a meal is not recommended. Do not add an additional course to your meal - unless it is a low-calorie salad or broth-type soup.

Go the sour way

An orange or grapefruit each day helps keep hunger at bay. Research suggests that low-calorie plant foods that are rich in soluble fibre help us feel fuller faster and keep blood sugars steady.

This will translate into better appetite control.

Get milk

Low-fat dairy foods have two proteins that are good appetite suppressors - whey and casein. Drinking milk is also effective. A recent study found that whey - the liquid part of the milk - is better at reducing appetite than casein.

Some fat along with carbs Fat intake produces a hormone called leptin which suppresses appetite. But that does not mean we should always choose a high-fat meal as it could lead to obesity.

Enjoy some soy

Soybeans offer protein and fat alongside carbohydrates.

A recent study on rats suggests that a specific component in soybeans has definite appetite-suppressing qualities.

Go nuts

Nuts make you feel full due to their protein and fibre content. The vitamin and mineral-rich nuggets will help you last between meals.

But keep that handful small: Nuts are high in fat, albeit the healthy monounsaturated kind.

Slow down

It takes a minimum of 20 minutes for your brain to receive the message that your stomach is "comfortable" and you ought to stop eating. If you eat slowly, the brain gets a chance to catch up with the stomach and you are less likely to overeat.

Indo-Asian News Service