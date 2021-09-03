How to deal with snoring

Snoring can be frustrating and annoying, especially for those who sleep with a snorer.

Studies have shown that one in three men and one in four women snore every night.

Though snoring is often overlooked as a minor issue, it can occur due to various reasons, which require immediate attention.

Obesity is one of the leading causes.

Snoring accompanied by irregular breathing is a sign of cardiovascular disease.

Sleep apnoea (irregular breathing) is another condition that increases the chances of snoring.

Fortunately, there are plenty of remedies to treat snoring naturally, without resorting to drugs. Dr H.P. Bharathi, deputy chief medical officer at the Jindal Naturecure Institute in Bengaluru, explains the process: Shed weight Obese people have excess tissue and fat in the neck region, which can reduce the airway size and elevate the risk of airway collapse.

Weight reduction can eliminate the frequency of snoring.

Keep nasal passages open When the nose is clogged or blocked, air moves in much faster, leading to snoring.

Hot oil massages or nasal oil drops can open the blockages.

A hot shower before bed can be beneficial as well.

Hydration When the body is dehydrated, secretions in the nose and soft palate become stickier.

This can obstruct the proper flow of air and cause snoring. Consume at least three litres of fluid daily. Lie on the side

Snoring accelerates when people lie on their backs - the tissues surrounding the airway are pulled down by gravity, making them narrow.

The intensity and frequency of snoring reduce considerably when people lie sideways.

Quit smoking and alcohol Snoring in smokers can occur because of oedema and upper airway inflammation.

Quitting smoking can significantly lessen the chances of snoring.

Alcohol relaxes the muscles around the airway, increasing the likelihood to snore. Do not drink in the hours leading to bed time.

