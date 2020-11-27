How to keep body odour away

Sweating is an inevitable part of running which results in bad body odour.

Whether you are a distance runner or a casual jogger, smelling good is something that can boost your bid to exercise.

After all, no one wants to worry about body odour after the high of completing a good run.

While sweating is the body's natural way of regulating temperature, it is the odour that accompanies it which can be embarrassing when interacting with fellow runners.

In fact, sweat itself is odourless. The odour comes from bacteria that are present on the skin.

Bacteria thrive in moist environments.

So, when you sweat (especially in areas such as your underarms, pubic area or groin), bacteria breed and multiply.

The byproduct of this bacteria activity causes an odour, commonly called body odour or BO.

The medical term for body odour is bromhidrosis, and it is a normal condition.

Indian marathon runner and coach Daniel Vaz has some hygiene tips for you to follow when you step out for a run: lTake a pre-run warm shower. It not only warms up the muscles, but will also clean your skin.

Applying soap between your toes will ensure that those areas, which can potentially cause fungal infections like athlete's foot, are clean. lWear clean running apparel - preferably made of fabric that absorbs sweat, breathes and keeps you dry. lMaximum odour emanates from the underarms when bacteria mix with sweat.

Use a deodorant or preferably a roll-on directly on underarm skin - to control body odour right at its source. lUse face wash after the run and follow that up with splashing an alcohol-based sanitiser (preferably carried in your belt bag) on your hands, armpits and neck. lInstead of looking for strong-fragrance deodorants, look out for deodorants with long-lasting body odour control.

Use deodorants or roll-ons that contain specially formulated Silver-Ions Technology which will effectively reduce odour-causing bacteria by up to 99 per cent. lMany athletes choose technical running gear because it has moisture-wicking properties.

However, moisture-wicking clothes are generally made of polyester.

Unlike natural fibres, such as cotton and wool, polyester traps odour so that it becomes harder to remove.

Washing your clothes soon after a run will make a huge difference since the bacteria grow and the smell gets worse over time. Wash your gear within a day of wearing it.

However, if you can't do a full load of laundry, at least try to rinse your clothes in water to loosen the stains.

Indo-Asian News Service