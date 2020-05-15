How to keep food fresh

Now that you are well stocked with essential food items, you must learn the art of storing them properly so that they will have an extended shelf life. This will also minimise waste.

"Different food types come with different shelf lives. While some have the capacity to last longer, others may not," said Mr Luve Oberoi, marketing manager at Asahi Kasei in Mumbai. He suggests ways to keep the food fresh for a longer time:

Use premium wraps Premium (plastic) wraps are made of different materials such as PVDC, PVC or PE cling film. PVDC is considered the best.

These plastic wraps help keep the food fresh for a longer time by keeping out moisture and bad odours.

The wraps are ideal for storing raw vegetables, fruits, poultry, seafood and roti dough and prevent discolouration or oxidisation.

Store fruits and vegetables separately Fruits and vegetables should not be stored together because some fruits give out a gas called ethylene glycol when they mature.

This gas speeds the ripening of fruits but often causes premature ripening of vegetables.

Also, certain fruits become unpalatable after absorbing bad odours from vegetables. Get creative Experiment with left-over food. For example, rice can be used in multiple ways. If you cooked plain white rice for lunch and have some of it remaining, cook it again at night by adding spices and onions.

Be aware of expiry dates Sometimes we throw away costly food items because we don't keep track of the expiry date.

We must remember what we store in the pantry and their expiry date. This will help avoid food wastage.

Keep food items in different freezer shelves Your fridge's freezer shelves are useful for storing dairy products, cooked meat, raw meat, poultry, fish, salad, fruits and vegetables. However, since these items have different properties, it is better to store them in different shelves.

Raw meat, fish and seafood should be kept between 0 deg C and 3 deg C to lock in freshness and prevent harmful bacteria.

This means they should be kept in the bottom shelf or a chill compartment.

Butter and cheese are less perishable, So, these are best kept near the top of the fridge where it is warmer.

