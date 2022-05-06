How to make paneer kurma

JEYASHRI SURESH

Paneer kurma is Indian cheese (paneer) simmered in a fragrant and delicious gravy (kurma). In this recipe, the gravy is made with nuts, coconut and spices.

Paneer kurma goes well with plain basmati rice, flavoured rice like jeera rice or pulao, and flatbread such as roti and naan.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 4 Ingredients: Paneer cubes: 2 cups Onion (chopped roughly): 1 Garlic cloves: 6 Green chilli: 1 Tomato (chopped): 1 Cashew nuts: 6 Coconut (grated): 3 tbsp Fennel seeds: 1 tsp Red chilli powder: 1 tbsp Coriander powder: ½ tsp Oil: 1 tbsp Water: ½ cup Milk: ¾ cup Salt: As needed Coriander leaves for garnishing Method: 1) Add 1/2 tbsp oil to a pan and add onion, garlic and green chilli. 2) Saute till the onion turns slightly brown. Switch off the flame. 3) Add tomato, cashew nuts, grated coconut, fennel seeds, red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt. 4) Combine well and cool mixture completely before grinding it into a fine paste. 5) Add the other ½ tbsp of oil to a pan and add the ground paste. 6) Cook for two minutes and add ½ cup of water. 7) Mix well and add paneer cubes and milk, both at room temperature. 8) Add salt if needed. Mix well and cook for two minutes. 9) Do not over-boil the milk to avoid curdling. 10) Switch off the fire and sprinkle coriander leaves before serving. Note: Fennel seeds give a nice flavour to the kurma.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com