How to make radish stir-fry

JEYASHRI SURESH

Radishes are full of anti-oxidants, electrolytes, minerals, vitamins and fibre. This dish is essentially prepared with sliced red radish and red chilli flakes.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients Radish cut into roundels: 2 cups Onions: 2 Garlic: 2 cloves Oil: 4 tsp Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: 1 tsp Salt: As needed Chilli flakes: 1-2 tsp Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Curry leaves: Few

Method: 1) Cut the radish into thin roundels. I used the small, red radish. You can use the regular white ones too. 2) Place the oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves and urad dal in a pan. 3) When the dal turns golden brown, add the thinly-sliced onions and crushed garlic cloves. Saute till translucent. 4) Add some salt while cooking the onions. Then add the radish roundels. 5) Add turmeric powder and chilli flakes. You can also use red chilli powder. Mix well and sprinkle some water. 6) Cover and cook in medium flame for 4-5 minutes. 7) Stir from time to time. Radish tends to cook very fast. Once it becomes soft and the water gets absorbed, switch off the stove. 8) Radish stir-fry is ready. Serve with sambar rice, rasam rice or any other rice preparation.

Notes: a) I added red chilli flakes. You can add red chilli powder if you like. b) You can also add garam masala. c) The radish stir fry can be paired with roti too.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com