How to sanitise your make-up kit and beauty products

It is important for you to sanitise everything that may come in contact with your skin to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Besides the metallic and glass surfaces that you touch, it is your make-up kit and beauty products that touch your skin.

If you have not made it a habit to clean and sanitise your beauty products regularly, then you need to start now!

Well-known make-up artist Samaira Sandhu tells you how to keep various beauty products free of any contagious bacteria/virus with some rubbing alcohol and a spray bottle.

1. Powders and Palettes Put rubbing alcohol in the spray bottle and use it to spray directly over the powder. After that, you just need to leave the powder to air-dry.

2. Makeup Brushes Sprinkle rubbing alcohol on the bristles as well as the stalk of the brushes. Clean and dry the brushes, using a soft cotton pad. Your make-up brushes can also be cleansed with alcohol-based brush cleansers or mild shampoos.

3. Liquid Foundation Take a cotton pad/ball and soak it in rubbing alcohol. Use the alcohol-wet cotton to give the foundation bottle and its nozzle a solid cleaning.

4. Pencils and Sharpeners Leave the sharpener in a bowl filled with rubbing alcohol for about five minutes before wiping it clean with a dry cotton pad. For pencils, just spray rubbing alcohol over them and wipe them with a dry cotton round.

Now that you know the drill for sanitising your make-up kit and beauty products, make it a habit to keep them clean!

