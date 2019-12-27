Iconic Muqabla gets a makeover

Choreographer Rahul Shetty (left) and actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva, who put on his dancing shoes again for the new version of "Muqabla". PHOTO: IANS

Prabhudheva's iconic dance anthem "Muqabla" has been recreated for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The original song was composed by A.R. Rahman for the 1994 film Humse Hai Muqabala.

The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and has been sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. The dance is choreographed by Rahul Shetty and Raju Sundaram. The song sees Prabhudheva performing the hook step of the iconic song and Varun and Shraddha following his step.

"I never imagined that I will ever get to set up dance sequences for Prabhu sir and that too on his own iconic song 'Muqabla', which I have always loved as a kid," said Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza.

"It's a special song for everyone in the team and we hope the audiences will love this version of the song as much as they did the original one."

Producer Bhushan Kumar said: "I knew this film deserves an iconic song like this. As soon as we got the rights, I as a huge fan of Prabhu sir was excited to see what magic he will weave for us this time.

"We have given our best while recreating music for this one. We hope the audiences love the newer version too."

For Parampara, working on "Muqabla" was fun.

"In the past, I've sung a lot of romantic, melodic and slow numbers. But this time around, people will hear me in a high energy dance track," she said.

"It was a great fun experience and required lot of energy."

Street Dancer 3D highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music. It is produced by Bhushan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. The movie is slated to release on Jan 24.

Indo-Asian News Service