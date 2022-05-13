Importance of good breakfast

Breakfast is an important meal because you are breaking your fast after about eight hours.

Your body needs the right fuel to start the day and eating a balanced breakfast helps kick-start your blood-glucose metabolism and boost your energy levels.

Breakfast is also given a lot of importance in Ayurveda as it is the time our body's "pitta" (fire or metabolism) is at its peak.

Ms Sahiba Bhardwaj, a New Delhi-based nutritionist and educator, sheds light on the common mistakes surrounding breakfast. Skipping breakfast Eating late at night, trying a new diet, cutting calories and skipping breakfast are the biggest mistakes people make.

These not only dampen metabolism but also increases the chances of developing health problems such as cholesterol, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

A balanced breakfast can lower these risks and fuel you for the rest of the day. Bite-sized meal Eating just a fruit or a small breakfast will leave you hungry and affect your mental focus.

Not eating sufficient calories during breakfast leads to snacking on unhealthy, energy-dense food later in the day - which can lead to weight gain.

A good, filling breakfast fires up your metabolism and helps burn calories throughout the day. Speed-eating Since we are always in a rush, we tend to eat quickly and take large bites of our food. This increases the odds of obesity as it may lead to overeating.

Chew your food thoroughly to improve digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Low on protein A protein-packed breakfast has more benefits than just feeding your muscles. Protein takes longer to break down in the body and hence keeps you full for a longer time.

Ensure that your breakfast has good-quality protein paired with complex carbohydrates and good fats. Eggs, smoked salmon, nut butter, yogurt and paneer are good protein options.

Stay clear of processed meat. Saying no to carbs Don't leave out carbohydrates completely, just choose wisely.

Include complex carbs that release energy slowly and don't spike your blood glucose levels. Good examples include steel-cut oats, upma, poha, sandwiches and cheelas with vegetables.

Avoid loading up on simple carbs such as fruit juices, waffles and pancakes on a daily basis as they can cause a sudden dip in energy levels mid-morning. Fearing fats Include healthy fats in your breakfast.

You can add avocado or nut butter to toast, mix nuts and seeds into cereal or smoothies, or cook cheelas in Indian ghee.

Unsaturated fats and Omega-3 fatty acids from nuts and flax seeds are good for the heart.

Indo-Asian News Service