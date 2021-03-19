The importance of good sleep

Sleep is a key part of our daily routine. Getting enough of it is as important as consuming food and water.

Good sleep has several benefits, including improving learning and problem-solving skills.

Sleep deficiency, on the other hand, alters the neuro-cognitive process and gives rise to symptoms such as irritability, depression and loss of memory.

Barriers to good sleep includes a hectic lifestyle, erratic working hours and health issues.

Habits such as too much screen time, lack of physical activity, consumption of caffeine before bedtime and low exposure to sunlight disrupt the sleep cycle. Disorders like insomnia and obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) also deprive people of good sleep.

Long periods of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been linked to harmful health consequences, such as impact on cognitive functions, increase in cardio-metabolic diseases, obesity and impaired immunity.

OSA impairs glucose metabolism and promotes weight gain, which leads to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Individuals with OSA are at a higher risk of suffering stroke and irregular heartbeat.

Some studies have also linked impaired sleep with cancer. A Stanford University study confirmed that sleep deprivation alters the balance of two hormones, cortisol and melatonin.

Cortisol helps regulate immune system activity, while melatonin fights tumour growth and promotes DNA repair.

Sleep disorders have also been linked to traffic and industrial accidents.

It is important to be in sync with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle. Eight hours must be set aside every day for regular sleep. Effort must be made to sleep and wake up at the same time every day.

Exercise and exposure to sunlight are important to get good sleep. Warm baths and meditation also help. Symptoms such as morning headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness, snoring, breathing pauses during sleep and unexplained fatigue require help from a sleep specialist.

